One hospitalized in two-alarm townhouse fire in Herndon

Investigators do not believe lightning caused the blaze, but the investigation continues.
Credit: Fairfax County Fire and Rescue

HERNDON, Va. — One person is in the hospital with minor injuries after a fire in Herndon early Tuesday morning.

Units were called to the scene in the 100 block of Fortnightly Boulevard around 2 a.m., Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said in a tweet. Firefighters arrived to see flames coming from a townhouse and requested more units respond, upgrading the fire to a second alarm.

Crews were able to get the fire under control and worked to put out hot spots early Tuesday. 

No other injuries were reported, and Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said nearby townhouses had minor damage due to the blaze.

Fairfax County Fire dispatchers told WUSA9 that there was no indication lightning or weather was involved in sparking this fire, but the cause remains under investigation Tuesday.

Additional details were not immediately available.

