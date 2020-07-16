Rescue squads in Prince George's Co. respond to separate drowning calls involving juveniles

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Rescue squads in Prince George's County responded to two separate drowning calls that happened between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday involving a boy and a girl that face life threatning injuries.
The first call was to a pool in the 400 block of W. Tantallon Raod in Fort Washington, and the second 10000 block of Locust Street in Gleen Dale, said officials.
Both have been taken to a hospital, and no updates on their conditions have been provided since Prince George's County Fire and EMS released information earlier in the evening.
