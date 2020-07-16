x
maryland

Rescue squads in Prince George's Co. respond to separate drowning calls involving juveniles

One boy and one girl have sustained life threatning injuries after county rescue squads responded to reported drownings that were nearly an hour apart.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Rescue squads in Prince George's County responded to two separate drowning calls that happened between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday involving a boy and a girl that face life threatning injuries. 

The first call was to a pool in the 400 block of W. Tantallon Raod in Fort Washington, and the second 10000 block of Locust Street in Gleen Dale, said officials. 

Both have been taken to a hospital, and no updates on their conditions have been provided since Prince George's County Fire and EMS released information earlier in the evening. 

