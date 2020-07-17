x
'Forever in our hearts and minds' | Owner of iconic Wharf seafood market killed in truck crash

Billy Ray White, 64, was a longtime owner of Captain White's Seafood market in DC.
Credit: Courtesy: Captain White's Seafood

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The owner of Captain White's Seafood market at the Wharf was killed after his truck collided with another near Great Falls on Tuesday.

Billy Ray White, 64, opened the DC seafood staple with his brother back in 1972.

According to Fairfax County Police, White was driving near Walker Road in Great Falls on July 14 when his Ford F35 truck crossed a lane and struck another that was attempting to avoid the crash. White's truck then overturned after hitting a pole, moving back into the roadway.

White died at the scene, police said. The other driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

Family members believe the crash was caused after White had a health complication while driving.

Dozens of comments on the market's Facebook page leaving their condolences and remembering the longtime owner who sold seafood for decades. 

“He will forever and always be in our hearts and minds,” a Facebook post on the market’s page reads. “Every day when we come to work he is everywhere and in every detail."

White is remembered by his wife, Penny, his brother Sonny, his grandson Douglas, his sons Mark and Pete and their families.

Credit: WUSA9

