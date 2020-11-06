Body pulled from Potomac River outside Fletcher's Boathouse

WASHINGTON — A man's body was pulled from the Potomac River outside Fletcher's Cove Boathouse in Georgetown Thursday afternoon. His death is now under investigation by DC Police.
Around 1:37 p.m., DC Fire & EMS said they received a report of a body found in the Potomac River near the Chain Bridge and Fletcher's Boathouse. DC FEMS responded to the scene with a water rescue assignment, including land-based units and two fireboats. They worked in conjunction with MPD's Harbor Division.
A man's body seen on rocks in the middle of the river was pointed out by civilian boaters. Using a fireboat, the man's body was brought to shore and the death investigation was turned over to MPD.
A spokesperson for DC FEMS said two reported drownings have occurred in the general vicinity in the last week. One was a fisherman who fell in and the other was a man seen swimming in the river near Chain Bridge; witnesses said they saw the man go under and he did not resurface.
MPD will determine if this incident is connected to either of those drowning victims, or if this is a third and separate drowning incident.
