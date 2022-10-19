x
Police investigate suspicious package at Department of Energy

Germantown Road is closed between Crystal Rock Drive and I-270, including ramps 15A and 15B, as a result of the investigation.
WASHINGTON — Police are currently investigating what is believed to be a suspicious package at or near the U.S. Department of Energy in Germantown, Maryland. 

The investigation has prompted a traffic advisory. Germantown Road is closed between Crystal Rock Drive and I-270, including ramps 15A and 15B. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route while expecting significant delays.

This is a developing story. WUSA9 will continue to report updates as additional information is confirmed by our newsroom.

According to the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, they consider the following characteristics to be indicative of a suspicious packages:

  • Rigid or bulky 
  • Lopsided or uneven 
  • Wrapped in string 
  • Badly written or misspelled labels 
  • Generic or incorrect titles 
  • Excessive postage 
  • No postage 
  • Foreign writing, postage, or return address 
  • Missing, nonsensical, or unknown return address 
  • Leaks, stains, powders, or protruding materials 
  • Ticking, vibration, or another sound

They advise anyone who receives suspicious mail to leave the mail piece or substance where it was found and to not disturb it; don't try to clean up the substance. 

They then advise clearing the immediate area of people and advising everyone nearby to wash their hands and other exposed skin with soap and water. They also specify the best practice of listing the names of the people in the immediate area of the mail and to shut down all equipment, including HVAC systems (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning).

The department also recommends documenting key information about the mail, such as a description of it, who it's being sent to and any other information on the package. Then, to contact authorities with all of the information documented.

To learn more, click here.

