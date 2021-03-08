WMATA: Pentagon police investigating suspicious package

Buses were temporarily rerouted away from the Pentagon due to a suspicious package investigation.

WASHINGTON — Buses were temporarily rerouted Tuesday morning away from The Pentagon due to a suspicious package investigation, a WMATA official told WUSA9.

A WMATA Public Information Officer said Pentagon Police investigated a suspicious package prompting bus service to reroute from the bus bay. Service was resumed for about 10 minutes.

At this time, details about the suspicious package investigation have not been released.

WUSA9 has reached out to Pentagon Police to get more information.

There was a heavy police presence in the area surrounding the Pentagon. WUSA9 was at the scene and captured several law enforcement vehicles on the south side.