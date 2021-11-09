x
US Park Police finish suspicious vehicle investigation near Tidal Basin | No explosives found, detainees released

The surrounding area has reopened to the public.

WASHINGTON — The area surrounding the Tidal Basin has now reopened, and U.S. Park Police have confirmed that they did not find any live explosives after responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Swan Boat parking lot around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Police originally stated that the confirmed U-Haul truck in the 1500 block of Maine Avenue SW may have contained weapons. 

Two individuals were detained initially. They cooperated with the investigation and have since been released, U.S. Park Police confirmed. Police went on to note that multiple “Air Soft” rifles and pistols were found in the vehicle.

The surrounding area and all roads have now reopened to the public.

