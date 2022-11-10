Police: Shelter in place lifted at Rayburn after 'concerning letter' deemed safe

Rooms 2461-2470 of Rayburn were impacted by the shelter in place.

WASHINGTON — Portions of a Congressional office building are under a shelter in place order while U.S. Capitol Police work to investigate an unknown package.

USCP officers found a "suspicious package" near room 2466 of the Rayburn House Office Building Tuesday afternoon. Rooms 2461-2470 of Rayburn were impacted by the shelter in place. All other staff and visitors in the building were asked to avoid the area until police conclude the investigation.

There are no additional closures in the immediate area.

This is a developing story and WUSA9 will continue to update as new information becomes available.