x
DC

Empty air tank prompts evacuation of Sidwell Friends school field

The D.C. school said teams were removed from the field and police and firefighters were called to investigate
Credit: WUSA9

WASHINGTON — A scary moment during a field hockey game in D.C. Monday night. Police and firefighters were called to the upper field at Sidwell Friends School because of a suspicious device.

The school reported on social media that the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. as the game was nearing its conclusion. That's when someone spotted a gray canister lying on the turf outside the boundaries of the field. Out of an abundance of caution, the teams left the field, the school said. Police officers and firefighters responded to the field to determine what the object was, and if it posed any risk.

Investigators later determined the canister was an empty air tank, and there was no danger to those on campus. No additional information was immediately available.

