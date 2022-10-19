Officials investigate suspicious vehicle near the US Capitol

The suspicious vehicle was discovered hours after police began investigating a suspicious FedEx truck near the U.S. Department of Energy in Germantown, Maryland.

WASHINGTON — Officials are investigating after a suspicious vehicle was found near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon.

According to an alert from the United States Capitol Police (USCP), the suspicious vehicle was found in the 100 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast.

Staff and other personnel have been advised to avoid the area until further notice.

Several roads in the area have been closed while officials investigate. Those roads include:

East Capitol Street between First and Third Streets SE

First Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE

Second Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

The suspicious vehicle was discovered hours after police began investigating a suspicious FedEx truck near the U.S. Department of Energy in Germantown, Maryland.

According to the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, they consider the following characteristics to be indicative of suspicious packages:

Rigid or bulky

Lopsided or uneven

Wrapped in string

Badly written or misspelled labels

Generic or incorrect titles

Excessive postage

No postage

Foreign writing, postage, or return address

Missing, nonsensical, or unknown return address

Leaks, stains, powders, or protruding materials

Ticking, vibration, or another sound

