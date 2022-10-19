Officials investigate suspicious vehicle near the US Capitol

WASHINGTON — Officials are investigating after a suspicious vehicle was found near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon.
According to an alert from the United States Capitol Police (USCP), the suspicious vehicle was found in the 100 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast.
Staff and other personnel have been advised to avoid the area until further notice.
Several roads in the area have been closed while officials investigate. Those roads include:
- East Capitol Street between First and Third Streets SE
- First Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE
- Second Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.
The suspicious vehicle was discovered hours after police began investigating a suspicious FedEx truck near the U.S. Department of Energy in Germantown, Maryland.
According to the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, they consider the following characteristics to be indicative of suspicious packages:
- Rigid or bulky
- Lopsided or uneven
- Wrapped in string
- Badly written or misspelled labels
- Generic or incorrect titles
- Excessive postage
- No postage
- Foreign writing, postage, or return address
- Missing, nonsensical, or unknown return address
- Leaks, stains, powders, or protruding materials
- Ticking, vibration, or another sound
Looks to be a suspicious package at or near the Department of Energy
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.