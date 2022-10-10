Bladensburg officers fired shots at man who tried to run them over with vehicle resulting in police chase from Maryland to DC

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Bladensburg Police officers were investigating a suspicious situation with two people, which led to officers firing shots and initiated a police pursuit late Sunday night. The pursuit started in Bladensburg, Maryland, and traveled into the district, officials said.
The incident happened just before midnight in the 5100 block of 57th Avenue in Bladensburg, Maryland, authorities said. Police say one suspect attempted to run over Bladensburg police officers with its vehicle, which officers to fire shots. A chase was then ensured with the two individuals.
Shortly after, two individuals were detained, Bladensburg police said in a tweet. Police confirmed one person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to Metropolitan Police Department, the chased ended in the 2300 block of Good Hope Road in Southeast D.C. around 12 a.m.
Bladensburg Police will hold a press conference at the Bladensburg Town Hall located at 4229 Edmonston Road, Bladensburg, Maryland, around 6 a.m. The press conference will provide further details about the incident that occurred this morning.
No further details were immediately released.
This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
