Fairfax man kicks officer while being arrested for robbery, sexual assault

A 37-year-old man is being held without bond after being charged in a sexual assault turned robbery case that occurred in Fairfax, Virginia.

FAIRFAX, Va. — Detectives said a 37-year-old man was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in a sexual assault turned robbery in Fairfax on Monday.

Officers responded to the 13200 block of Leafcrest Lane around noon for a report of a robbery and sexual assault. Police claim Nolberto Sanchez Hernandez assaulted the victim before taking off with her property.

During the robbery, detectives said Hernandez injured the victim's finger before sexually assaulting her, grabbing her waist, chest and attempting to remove her clothing.

Sanchez Hernandez left the area after the incident and was quickly found by responding officers.

Police arrested the suspect after finding him in possession of the stolen property. While being searched during his arrest, officials said that Hernandez allegedly kicked an officer.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries following the assault.

Hernandez was charged with robbery, malicious wounding, abduction with the intent to defile, attempted intercourse with victim by force, and assault on law enforcement. He was held without bond.

At this time, detectives do not believe Hernandez is connected to any other ongoing investigations. Anyone with information about this case or who believes they may have had unlawful contact with Hernandez is asked to call 703-246-7800, option 3.

Community members residing in the area are asked to review home surveillance for any suspicious activity. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web – Click HERE .