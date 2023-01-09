Man suffers life-threatening injuries in stabbing aboard Green Line train at L’Enfant Plaza Station

WASHINGTON — An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed aboard a Green Line train Friday afternoon, the Metro Transit Police Department said.
Around 4:30 p.m., the police department responded to L’Enfant Plaza Station for the report of a fight on a Green Line train.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after the stabbing.
The police department said a person of interest was detained at the Waterfront Station. Police have not said if this person is the suspect they're looking for.
Green Line trains were single tracking around the train for about 30 minutes, but normal service has since resumed.
No other details on the stabbing have been released.
