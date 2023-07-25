Metro Police looking for man they say tried to rape woman at Shady Grove Station

The police department said Tuesday that the suspect was identified as Adrian Barnes, 29, of Washington, D.C.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Police are searching for a man they say attempted to rape a woman at a Metro station in Rockville Monday night.

At 10:58 p.m., police said a woman reported that a man approached her from behind in the parking garage at the Shady Grove Metro Station as she was getting into her car. The man then forced her to the ground and attempted to rape her.

According to the Metro Transit Police Department, the victim fought the man off and ran from the parking garage to get help.

The suspect also ran from the scene.

The police department said Tuesday that the suspect was identified as Adrian Barnes, 29, of Washington, D.C.

Barnes is wanted on attempted second-degree rape charges.

Anyone with information on Barnes's whereabouts should call the police department at 202-962-2121 or text "MyMTPD" (696873).

No other information on the attack has been released.

Accused rapist Joshua Black, 31, of Olney, Maryland, was ordered held without bail in Montgomery County Monday after prosecutors outlined Black's extensive record of sex crimes and allegedly sexually motivated stalking, trespassing and harassments.