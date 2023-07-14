Metro board looking for people to join Transit Police review panel

The panel reviews completed MTPD investigations and submits recommendations to MTPD's chief on changes to policy and training.

WASHINGTON — The Metro Transit Board is searching for people from D.C. and Virginia to join a panel aimed at reviewing Metro Transit Police Police Department investigations.

The Metro Transit Police Investigations Review Panel was created in June 2020. It is made up of three people with law enforcement experience and four civilians, one from D.C., another from Virginia, a third from Maryland and an "At Large" member.

According to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's website, the panel reviews completed MTPD investigations and submits recommendations to MTPD's chief on changes to policy and training.

Currently, the Metro Transit Board is looking to add members from D.C. and Virginia. Residents who live within Metro's service area may apply, provided they are not current or former MTPD officers, are not related to MTPD officers, do not hold public office, and are not a candidate for public office.

Click here to apply on the WMATA website. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on July 21. Application forms are also available in accessible formats by calling 202-962-2690 (TTY 202-962-2033)

