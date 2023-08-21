Police search for suspect in attempted robbery, assault at DC Metro station

Anyone who saw the assault or knows who the suspect is should call police at 202-962-2121 or text MY-MTPD.

WASHINGTON — Metro cops are looking for a man they say assaulted two people and then attempted to rob them at a Metro station in Northeast D.C. on Sunday night.

The Metro Transit Police Department responded to the Rhode Island Avenue station around 7:30 p.m. for a report of an assault and attempted robbery.

One victim told police that they were struck in the head with a rock, and another victim said the suspect hit them.

Both victims were evaluated at the scene and had minor injuries.

The police department is working to identify the suspect. Anyone who saw the assault or knows who the suspect is should call police at 202-962-2121 or text MY-MTPD.