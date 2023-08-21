x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

Police search for suspect in attempted robbery, assault at DC Metro station

Anyone who saw the assault or knows who the suspect is should call police at 202-962-2121 or text MY-MTPD.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — Metro cops are looking for a man they say assaulted two people and then attempted to rob them at a Metro station in Northeast D.C. on Sunday night.

The Metro Transit Police Department responded to the Rhode Island Avenue station around 7:30 p.m. for a report of an assault and attempted robbery.

One victim told police that they were struck in the head with a rock, and another victim said the suspect hit them.

Both victims were evaluated at the scene and had minor injuries. 

The police department is working to identify the suspect. Anyone who saw the assault or knows who the suspect is should call police at 202-962-2121 or text MY-MTPD.

RELATED: Man killed, another man injured in shooting near Metro station

Credit: Metro Transit Police Department

Crime Solvers of Washington, D.C. offers a cash reward of up to $1,000 for a tip that leads to the identification and arrest and/or indictment of the suspect responsible for the assault.

RELATED: Metro distributes hundreds of free supplies at first ever Back-to-School Celebration

RELATED: More 'unruly behavior' around Howard University's campus over the weekend

RELATED: Clinton man stabbed to death at DC jail; suspect in custody

WATCH NEXT: 1 dead, 1 hurt near Northeast Metro station

RELATED: Seven injured in Fairfax County crash; Fairfax County police officer faces DUI charges

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Before You Leave, Check This Out