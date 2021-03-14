Man killed in Shaw shooting; DC police investigating two more, other violence

The killing was one of at least three shootings that were reported overnight, along with a carjacking and a stabbing, D.C. police said.

WASHINGTON — At least three shootings, one fatal, a stabbing and a carjacking have been reported overnight in Washington, D.C., police said.

A man was found dead at the scene of a shooting Saturday near 6th and O streets in Northwest D.C. Police officials did not have many details on the killing but were seen working at the intersection in the area early Sunday morning.

It happened in the Shaw neighborhood in the 600 block of O Street NW. Officers are looking out for two black cars, the Metropolitan Police Department said on Twitter shortly before 11:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Police were investigating another shooting Saturday that happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of 3rd Street SE.

Earlier in the evening, police said just after 9:30 p.m. that there was a shooting in the 1200 block of Irving Street NE.

Officers were at the scene of the carjacking in the block of 18th and D streets NE, D.C. police tweeted shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday. Police were searching for a suspect.

Police had tweeted around 6:30 p.m. about the stabbing in the 400 block of 2nd Street NW.