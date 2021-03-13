Traffic will open up slightly on Black Lives Matter Plaza starting Sunday

District Department of Transportation will implement temporary changes to the traffic patterns in and around Black Lives Matter Plaza.

WASHINGTON — District Department of Transportation will implement temporary changes to the traffic patterns on 16th Street NW between H Street NW and K Street NW, also known as Black Lives Matter (BLM) Plaza., according to DDOT in a news release.

The changes will be in effect on Sunday, March 14, according to the statement.

Below is a look at the changes that were released by DDOT:

Beginning on Sunday, March 14, 2021, one travel lane on 16th Street NW will be reopened in each direction. Northbound vehicles will access 16th Street from H Street NW. Southbound vehicles will access 16th Street from K Street NW. Drivers on Eye (I) Street NW will be able to continue west or make a right on to northbound 16th Street NW. No left turns will be permitted from I Street NW to southbound 16th Street NW. The center of the plaza will be designated for pedestrians and visitors and protected from vehicular traffic. The new traffic configuration will be temporary, lasting from mid-March through mid-April.

Black Lives Matter Plaza has been closed to traffic since social justice movements this past summer sparked by police brutality cases. Most notably, the death of George Floyd in late May.

DDOT Traffic Control Officers and the Metropolitan Police Department will continue to monitor traffic conditions along Black Lives Matter Plaza to ensure the safety of all users of the roadway traveling through the corridor.