Person struck by Metro train at the Suitland rail stop

A shuttle bus service is being established to help commuters impacted by the person being hit, according to WMATA officials.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A person was hit by a Metrorail train at the Suitland rail stop in Prince George's County around 6 p.m. on Saturday, according to WMATA officials on Twitter.

The person hit by the train is in critical condition, according to the Prince George's County Fire Department.

The victim appeared unsteady on their feet, but it has not yet been determined whether they intentionally placed themselves in the path of the train, said WMATA officials.

It is not known at this time why or how the person was hit by the train.

No further information has been provided by WMATA officials.

