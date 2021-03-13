2 shot, 1 stabbed overnight in DC, police say

Two people were injured in shootings and another cut during a fight at a gas station, police reports say.

WASHINGTON — Two people who were shot have been hospitalized, and another stabbed and wounded during an argument, overnight in Washington, D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Seventeen sounds of gunshots were reported early Saturday in front of a home in the 500 block of Brandywine Street, SE, according to the D.C. police report. Officers also received a report about a Nissan Altima shot in the 4100 block 6th Street SE.

Officers searched the area and found a victim who told them he was sitting in his car when he heard the gunshots and then realized that his vehicle was struck several times, the police report says. He also said he saw a young man running from the sounds of the gunfire.

Police then got an additional call that another victim was shot nearby but ran home to contact authorities, the report says. Police later discovered that the person running from the scene fit the description of the second victim according to the person sitting in the Nissan Altima.

The second victim said that he was at the corner store located at 6th and Chesapeake streets when he began walking northbound on 6th Street toward Brandywine Street. He was then approached by four suspects who started shooting as he ran away, police said. The second victim was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. It is unclear what condition he is in.

The four suspects all had handguns and were in a black Honda Civic, police tweeted.

Earlier Saturday, officers received a 911 call about a stabbing at the intersection of New York and West Virginia avenues NE. At the gas station there, police found a victim with a stab wound to his upper back.

The victim told officers that he was in an argument with another person when they stabbed him in the back with an unknown object, the police report says. He was transported to a hospital. Officers searched but did not find the suspect in the stabbing.