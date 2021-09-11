31-year-old Maryland man found shot in car in NW DC dies

The victim has been identified as Delonte Hazel of Chillum, and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a Maryland man who was found shot in a car in D.C. Friday night died.

Just after 9:40 p.m., DC Police responded to the 100 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest for reports of gunshots. Once on scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds inside of a car. DC Fire & EMS crews performed life-saving efforts at the scene before he was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man killed has been identified as 31-year-old Delonte Hazel of Chillum, and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in Hazel's death.