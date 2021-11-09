100 firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in NE DC

At least six people have been displaced after two porches caught fire.

WASHINGTON — It took 100 firefighters to contain the blaze from a structure fire in Northeast, D.C. Friday evening. Six people were displaced from their homes, though no injuries were reported, according to DC Fire & EMS.

Crews were dispatched shortly before 10:30 p.m.to the 1100 block Florida Ave NE for reports of a fire involving the back porches of two buildings. Once on scene, the fire was escalated to a 2-alarm, as firefighters assessed what they called the "considerable volume of fire" spreading between the two and three-story buildings.

DC Fire & EMS crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to any additional buildings, and no one was injured.

The fire was one of 630 calls DC Fire & EMS responded to Friday, including 198 critical situations and 130 fire-related incidents.

Fires like this require at least 4 hose lines to contain the spread and more hose lines to complete extinguishment. The initial dispatch brings the 4 lines (+1 for safety) but a second alarm is required as more are needed. Good work tonight #DCsBravest putting out this fire. https://t.co/TROjNPXNiG — DC Fire & EMS Chief (@FD_Observer) September 11, 2021