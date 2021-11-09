100 firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in NE DC

WASHINGTON — It took 100 firefighters to contain the blaze from a structure fire in Northeast, D.C. Friday evening. Six people were displaced from their homes, though no injuries were reported, according to DC Fire & EMS.
Crews were dispatched shortly before 10:30 p.m.to the 1100 block Florida Ave NE for reports of a fire involving the back porches of two buildings. Once on scene, the fire was escalated to a 2-alarm, as firefighters assessed what they called the "considerable volume of fire" spreading between the two and three-story buildings.
DC Fire & EMS crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to any additional buildings, and no one was injured.
The fire was one of 630 calls DC Fire & EMS responded to Friday, including 198 critical situations and 130 fire-related incidents.
RELATED: 'I saw body and plane parts everywhere' | Virginia firefighters recall horrors of September 11
RELATED: Retired NYC firefighter helps teach the next generation of kids about 9/11 through new memorial trail
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.