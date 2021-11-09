x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

100 firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in NE DC

At least six people have been displaced after two porches caught fire.

WASHINGTON — It took 100 firefighters to contain the blaze from a structure fire in Northeast, D.C. Friday evening. Six people were displaced from their homes, though no injuries were reported, according to DC Fire & EMS. 

Crews were dispatched shortly before 10:30 p.m.to the 1100 block Florida Ave NE  for reports of a fire involving the back porches of two buildings. Once on scene, the fire was escalated to a 2-alarm, as firefighters assessed what they called the "considerable volume of fire" spreading between the two and three-story buildings. 

DC Fire & EMS crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to any additional buildings, and no one was injured. 

The fire was one of 630 calls DC Fire & EMS responded to Friday, including 198 critical situations and 130 fire-related incidents.

RELATED: Woman rescued from 2-alarm apartment fire in Aspen Hill, firefighters say

RELATED: 'I saw body and plane parts everywhere' | Virginia firefighters recall horrors of September 11

RELATED: Retired NYC firefighter helps teach the next generation of kids about 9/11 through new memorial trail

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.