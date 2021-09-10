Funeral arrangements for 8-year-old PJ Evans set for Friday

PJ was killed on Aug 24 after someone opened fire outside an apartment complex in Landover.

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — An 8-year-old boy who was killed by a stray bullet in Landover Hills, Md. will be laid to rest Friday morning, a spokesperson of his family told WUSA9.

The viewing for Peyton "PJ" John Evans Evans begins at 10 a.m. and will be followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the City of Praise Family Ministries in Landover Hills.

The church told WUSA9 that they will live stream the service here.

PJ was killed on Aug 24 after someone opened fire outside an apartment complex in Landover. According to Prince George's County Police, an unidentified man arrived at the apartment complex in the 1600 block of Brightseat Road just before 8:30 p.m. in a white sedan. The man then opened fire at multiple units. When officers arrived they found PJ had been shot.

Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz said that PJ died after being struck while playing videos games inside the apartment, and said that he had just gotten back from school and football practice.

Police do not believe PJ was the intended target of this shooting. They are still searching for the suspect.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear. Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz said police are investigating and want to bring justice to the family, who he has spoken with after the killing of their child.

"We intend to find the people responsible for this," the chief said last week. "We want to bring justice to the family. Our hearts are heavy, and we are grieving with them."