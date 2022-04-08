Four people in critical condition following lightning strike in DC

The four people were at a park outside the White House when the lightning strike hit.

WASHINGTON — Four people have been taken to a nearby hospital following a lightning strike in Northwest D.C.

According to a tweet from DC Fire and EMS, the four people were at Lafayette Park outside the White House when the lightning strike happened.

Witnesses tell WUSA9 that the four people were standing under a tree when the lightning strike hit.

The four people, two men and two women who have not been identified, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. All four are currently in critical condition, according to officials.

There is no word on how old the victims may be.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

