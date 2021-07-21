Lightning strikes steeple of Waldorf church causing noticeable fire

Thirty-three fire and emergency first responders were called to the fire at Calvary Gospel Church.

WALDORF, Md. — A church's steeple in Waldorf was struck by lightning as rough weather went through the region Wednesday afternoon around 2 p.m., according to Charles County Fire officials,

Thirty-three fire and emergency first responders were called to Calvary Gospel Church located at 11150 Berry Rd, Waldorf, Maryland, following the lightning strike.

Charles County Fire responded minutes after being dispatched to find flames coming from the roof of the church. Firefighters stretched an attack line to the attic area and extinguished the fire.

Officials said in a statement that there was no extension and the fire was contained in the steeple area of Calvary Gospel Church.

Charles County Fire also said that there were no injuries reported and that there was no one in the church at the time of the fire.

Charles County Fire wanted to acknowledge Fireman Chauffeur James Rose for the photos of this incident.