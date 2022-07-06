Lightning strike that caused Fairfax Co. house fire caught on video

The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported, according to firefighters.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A neighbor's video doorbell caught an intense moment on camera during severe weather on Thursday, June 2. The video shows the instant a family home was struck by lightning, sparking a fire.

Firefighters with Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and the City of Alexandria Fire Department were called to the 6800 block of Duke Drive in the Groveton area of Fairfax County around 7 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a two-story, single-family home with smoke visible from the front of the home. The fire was quickly extinguished and contained to the first and second floor, according to firefighters. There were no injuries reported.

No one was home at the time of the fire, investigators said. A neighbor called in the fire when they saw smoke coming from the house.

Fire investigators determined the fire was started in the exterior wall of a second-floor bedroom. The cause was attributed to a lightning strike, which was shown on a neighbor's doorbell camera.