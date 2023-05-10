x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

1 person seriously hurt in Southeast DC shooting; suspect was wearing school uniform

The shooting happened in the 2600 Block of Douglass Road, Southeast.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — One person was seriously wounded in a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Thursday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the 2600 Block of Douglass Road, Southeast. Police first tweeted about the shooting just after noon.

First responders arriving at the scene found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was conscious and breathing when paramedics took him to an area hospital for help. Police said his injuries could be critical.

Homicide detectives are at the scene, but police have not said that the victim has died.

The police department said the gunman was wearing a school uniform but didn't have a full description.

No other details on the shooting have been released.

Credit: WUSA9

WUSA9 has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story. Stick with WUSA9 for updates as they become available.

Related stories:

WATCH NEXT: Morgan State University students speak out following the shooting that left 5 injured

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Before You Leave, Check This Out