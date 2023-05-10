1 person seriously hurt in Southeast DC shooting; suspect was wearing school uniform

WASHINGTON — One person was seriously wounded in a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Thursday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Department said.
The shooting happened in the 2600 Block of Douglass Road, Southeast. Police first tweeted about the shooting just after noon.
First responders arriving at the scene found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was conscious and breathing when paramedics took him to an area hospital for help. Police said his injuries could be critical.
Homicide detectives are at the scene, but police have not said that the victim has died.
The police department said the gunman was wearing a school uniform but didn't have a full description.
No other details on the shooting have been released.
WUSA9 has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story. Stick with WUSA9 for updates as they become available.
Related stories:
- Arming on-campus American University police officers being considered after Morgan State shooting
- 3 hospitalized in shooting outside busy DC restaurant
- Man who shot YouTuber on video at Dulles Town Center found not guilty by jury
- Teenage girl shot near Howard University, police investigate
- Acting DC Police Chief blames 'lax security' on nightclub shooting that left a father of 3 dead
- Video released of people of interest in Morgan State University mass shooting
- Anxious parents pick up Morgan State students, homecoming canceled after mass shooting
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.