Teenage girl shot near Howard University

MPD officials say the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Georgia Ave near Banneker Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are investigating a shooting near Howard University that left a teenage girl injured Sunday morning.

MPD officials say the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Georgia Ave near Banneker Park. The teenage girl was shot in the ankle and police say about seven shell casings were found at the scene.

According to Howard University officials, The HU Department of Public Safety and MDP officers canvased the area around Banneker Park after shots were fired in that area. Officials advised students and members of the Howard University community to avoid Banneker Park until further notice.

Police have not provided any additional information about this case.

Read more from WUSA9:

WATCH NEXT: DC Councilmember defends warrantless search proposal amid concerns