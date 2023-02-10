Congressman carjacked in Southeast DC

WUSA9 has confirmed that the carjacking victim was Representative Henry Cuellar (D-TX). His office says he was not injured and is doing ok.

WASHINGTON — Police say a sitting member of Congress was carjacked Monday night in Southeast D.C.

At 9:30 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed there was an armed carjacking that occurred at the intersection of K Street and New Jersey Avenue, SE. Investigators say a white Honda CHR with Texas tags RYL-2900 was stolen from a member of Congress.

Police say to be on the lookout for three men wearing black all alleged to be involved in the carjacking.

WUSA9 has confirmed that the carjacking victim was Representative Henry Cuellar (D-TX). His office says he was not injured and is doing ok. Chief of Staff for Cuellar released a statement following the carjacking Monday night:

“As Congressman Cuellar was parking his car this evening, 3 armed assailants approached the Congressman and stole his vehicle. Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement. Thank you to Metro PD and Capitol Police for their swift action and for recovering the Congressman’s vehicle.”

The investigation into the armed carjacking is active and ongoing.

According to DC Police's Crime Stats, motor vehicle theft is up 106% this year compared to the same time in 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or by texting the department's tip line at 50411.

