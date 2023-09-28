Hookah lounge in DC loses liquor license after deadly shooting

A report says the suspect shot one person in the abdomen, tripped as he fled, and then started shooting randomly toward a table.

WASHINGTON — A hookah lounge in Northeast D.C. has lost its liquor license after a shooting Saturday night left a father of three and former Morgan State University basketball star dead.

Acting DC Police Chief Pamela A. Smith says the deadly shooting was a result of "lax security" at the lounge.

The Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Board referred CRU Hookah Lounge's license status to D.C.'s Attorney General in order to draft a suspension notice. Now, after ABCA investigators served the suspension notice, the lounge owners are banned from selling or serving alcohol. It is also illegal for anyone to drink alcoholic beverages on the premises and the lounge can't buy or take delivery of alcoholic beverages from wholesalers or manufacturers while its liquor license is suspended.

Officials say in cases like these, the licensee may ask for a hearing to be held three business days after being served a notice of suspension. The ABC Board is then required to hold a hearing within two business days of the request (made in a timely manner) and give a decision within three business days of the hearing date. If a hearing is requested, the date, time, and access instructions will be published on ABCA’s website at https://abca.dc.gov/service/meeting-agendas.

In addition to the suspension, a review of surveillance video from police reports shows the shooter talking to a female employee minutes before leaving the lounge and returning with a gun. The report says the man shot one person in the abdomen, tripped as he fled, and then started shooting randomly toward a table.

Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

