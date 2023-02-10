3 shot near SW DC restaurant

Two men and a boy were injured after a shooting near a D.C. restaurant Monday night.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after three people were shot at a D.C. restaurant Monday night.

According to a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 2100 block of 2nd Street SW near The Point D.C., an American and fusion seafood restaurant, for reports of a shooting around 8:30 p.m.

Three people were injured in the shooting. Those victims have only been identified as two men and a boy under the age of 18. All three were conscious and breathing when they were taken to an area hospital for help.

Police say the three gunshot victims were found in two separate locations. The two men were found at the scene but the boy was found near the 1200 block of Delaware Avenue Southwest. Two of the victims are said to have serious injuries.

Detectives are on the lookout for a gray Audi with five people wearing black ski masks inside.

Police have not said anything regarding possible motives or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

