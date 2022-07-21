Police: Man shot, woman in custody after active barricade in SW DC Mandarin Oriental hotel

Police told WUSA9 that two guns were recovered from the woman inside the Mandarin Oriental.

WASHINGTON — Police confirmed that a man has been shot and a woman is in custody Thursday evening after an active barricade situation at a well-known, luxury hotel in Southwest, D.C.

DC Police told WUSA9 just past 8:30 p.m. that the initial barricade situation had ended and that two guns were recovered from the woman inside the Mandarin Oriental at 1330 Maryland Avenue, Southwest. Police confirmed that the man was conscious and breathing after he was shot.

Police closed some roads to cars as the investigation continues, however they have since been reopened. Those closures included the 1200 to 1330 Blocks of Maryland Avenue, Southwest at 12th Street, Southwest.

