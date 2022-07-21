Woman, teen hurt in Southeast DC double shooting

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this double shooting.

WASHINGTON — A woman and a teenage girl are hurt after a shooting in Southeast D.C., police said.

Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating the double shooting that was reported in the 600 block of 46th Place around 12:40 a.m. Thursday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman with a graze wound to the head, and a 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the backside.

Lt. Vicki Steen, a Watch Commander for the department's Sixth District, said both the woman and the girl were taken to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries and are expected to be OK.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. They have not released any information about a suspect or suspects in this shooting. No arrests have been made.

Roads in the area were closed early Thursday for the investigation, but roads have since reopened.