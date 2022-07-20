Woodbridge sees Wednesday double-shooting

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Two men were found shot on Wednesday evening in the Georgetown Village community in Woodbridge, Virginia.
According to Prince William Police (PWCPD), around 7 p.m. two men were found shot at the 16600 block of Georgetown Road.
According to PWCPD, one man has serious injuries after being shot and he was ultimately taken to the hospital. Police say a second man was shot in his hand.
Police say to expect a heavy presence in the area as the investigation continues.
This is a developing story follow WUSA9 for updates.
