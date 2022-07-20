Woodbridge sees Wednesday double-shooting

According to PWCPD, one man has serious injuries after being shot.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Two men were found shot on Wednesday evening in the Georgetown Village community in Woodbridge, Virginia.

According to Prince William Police (PWCPD), around 7 p.m. two men were found shot at the 16600 block of Georgetown Road.

According to PWCPD, one man has serious injuries after being shot and he was ultimately taken to the hospital. Police say a second man was shot in his hand.

#SKY9 video of double shooting in Woodbridge VA. Two adult males were shot 1 serious and the other in the hand at the 16600 blk of Georgetown Rd. Prince William PD on scene. @wusa9 https://t.co/bDbUx9W5ms pic.twitter.com/GgR25eEzfl — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) July 21, 2022

Police say to expect a heavy presence in the area as the investigation continues.