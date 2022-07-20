Police: Man wanted in shooting death of mom of 5

Audora Williams had taken out a temporary protection order against Wonell Hones on July 13.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is still searching for a 34-year-old man accused of killing the mother of two of his children.

Captain Kevin Kentish called Wonell Jones a person of interest in the shooting death of Audora Williams. The 33-year-old mother of five was shot to death Tuesday in her home, at The Marquis building on Knox Place in Southeast, D.C. According to investigators, Williams was shot and killed in front of one of her five children.

Kentish said Jones is considered armed and dangerous.

“This was not a random act," Kentish said. "We believe are decedent and suspect knew each other."

Kentish said the department put out a "be on the lookout" (BOLO) notice to media and communities Wednesday morning.

"We are looking to talk to that person in reference to this case," he said.

According to DC Superior Court, Williams had an active temporary protection order issued on July 13 against Jones and they said he was aware of the order. The two were due back in court on July 26 to possibly extend the order.

Audora Williams was a mother of 5. She was shot & killed in front of 1 of her children while the others were in the home too, per @DCPoliceDept The person of interest, Wonell Jones, is still at large. Her family tells me he was the father of her 2 youngest children @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/1Sr9DptCKY — Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) July 20, 2022

According to DC Police and Khare Hawkins, the director of operations for The Marquis building, Williams and Jones have a violent history.

“She requested that we change the locks, we did that," Hawkins said. "She requested to be moved, we put in for a transfer for her to be moved to another unit."

Kentish added they two had a "domestic history" in previous reports. There are no other suspects or persons of interest, according to Kentish.

Police said anyone who sees Jones, or knows where he is, should call police right away at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

“As officers, we see a history of domestic violence and then we see somebody seriously getting hurt," Kentish said. "So, these situations are to be taken seriously as a police department that’s why we put so much focus on domestics because we know what it can escalate to."