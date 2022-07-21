Shots fired at SUV with 3 people inside on Route 50 in Prince George's Co., police say

Police say the circumstances surrounding the shooting are uncertain.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Someone shot at a vehicle traveling on Route 50 in Prince George's County early Thursday morning and police are working to figure out exactly what happened.

Maryland State Police say troopers were called to the area of eastbound Route 50 at Kenilworth Avenue for a report of shots fired at a vehicle just before 4 a.m.

According to a preliminary investigation by MSP, multiple shots were fired and struck a silver Chevy Equinox in the area of northbound Kenilworth Avenue ramp to eastbound Route 50. Three people were in the SUV at the time but no one was hurt, according to police.

There is no description of the suspect vehicle or the shooting suspect. The circumstances surrounding the events which led up to the shooting are uncertain, according to investigators.

Eastbound Route 50 was closed until about 7 a.m. Thursday morning following the shooting. The road has since reopened.

Troopers from the Criminal Enforcement Division Southern Region are handling the investigation.