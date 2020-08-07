Man charged for allegedly threatening, attempting to burn down DC Police station amid May protests

"The quick investigative efforts of ATF and MPD thwarted a dangerous person’s attempt to use a makeshift gasoline bomb."

A 39-year-old Washington native faces charges for allegedly threatening and attempting to burn down a Metropolitan Police Department station in the District's Brightwood neighborhood.

Jerritt Jeremy Pace was indicted on Tuesday by a federal grand jury on multiple charges related to his attempt to burn down the police station, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

The charges that Pace faces include the use of an explosive in interstate commerce, using an instrumentality of interstate commerce to threaten the use of explosives and attempted arson.

“While the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia acknowledges the First Amendment right of individuals to protest peacefully, conduct that poses a grave risk to law enforcement, peaceful protesters, and community members alike will be prosecuted,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Michael R. Sherwin. “The quick investigative efforts of ATF and MPD thwarted a dangerous person’s attempt to use a makeshift gasoline bomb to potentially cause — in addition to property damage — serious bodily harm or death to law enforcement officers and members of our community.”

Pace allegedly made social media posts about wanting to burn down DC Police's Fourth District Station, located at 6001 Georgia Avenue NW, on May 29.

Pace reportedly suggested in the posts that his followers go burn the station down and "riot with the rest of the nation," according to officials.

After the posts, he allegedly filled a laundry detergent container with gasoline, out a wick in it, and set the canister on fire out front of the Fourth District Station.

No one was hurt and the station building was not impacted, according to officials.

Pace was arrested almost immediately after he allegedly set a fire in front of the police station.

If convicted, Pace reportedly faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for each count, a fine of up to $250,000, and three years of supervised release.