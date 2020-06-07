x
DC Police look for suspect after alleged sexual assault in Northwest

Police say the sexual assault happened in the 1400 Block of Perry Place, Northwest.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police are investigating a sexual assault and are looking for a Hispanic man in his 40s that is 5'1'', as part of the case.

DC Police say the sexual assault happened early Sunday morning in the 1400 Block of Perry Place, Northwest around 3:43 a.m.

The man approached the victim and engaged in an unwanted sexual act with them, then fled the scene, police said.

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411

Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia. 

