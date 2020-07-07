Lightning strike sets Mount Vernon hotel ablaze

More than 100 people were in the hotel at the time.

MOUNT VERNON, Va. — Fire investigators in Fairfax County say a lightning strike caused a hotel's roof to catch fire early Tuesday morning.

Crews with Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and Fort Belvoir Fire and Emergency Services responded to the fire at 1:13 a.m. in the 8600 block of Woodlawn Court in the Mount Vernon.

Arriving crews found the roof of the four-story hotel on fire. The crews worked simultaneously to contain the two-alarm fire, and get the guests out of the hotel.

There were 108 people inside the hotel at the time. One guest was outside when he noticed the fire and notified the manager on duty, who called 911. Smoke alarms were present in the hotel, but did not go off because of where the fire was located, firefighters said.

The fire was contained to the roof and no injuries were reported.

All 108 people staying at the hotel were displaced by the fire. Hotel management worked to find those guests alternative places to stay.