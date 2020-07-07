x
crime

DC Police investigate triple homicide in Southeast

All three victims were pronounced dead on the scene, police say.
Credit: WUSA9

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police are investigating after three people were found shot to death in the 5000 block of Bass Place, Southeast early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 1:15 a.m., officers responded to the scene for reports of the sound of gunshots. Once on the scene, officers said they found an unconscious male victim and an unconscious female victim inside of a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. 

A second unconscious adult male victim was found nearby also suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the victims dead. The victims were later identified as Claudette Williams, 56, of Southeast, D.C., Marquise Lewis, 29, of Clinton, Maryland, and Juwan Wade, 20, of Northeast, D.C.

All three victims remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call D.C. Police at 202-727-9099.

Credit: WUSA9

The triple homicide comes on the heels of an 11-year-old boy being fatally shot in the head Saturday and a 36-year-old Maryland man also being shot and killed less than two hours later two miles away in Southeast, D.C.  

