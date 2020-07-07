Eighty-nine people have been murdered this year in D.C., according to MPD. That is 12 more people than this time last year.

WASHINGTON — The number of homicides in D.C. is on the rise despite the coronavirus’ spread.

As of July 6, 89 people have been murdered in the District, according to data provided by the Metropolitan Police Department. At the same time last year, only 77 people had lost their lives as a result of a homicide in D.C.

MPD data also shows the number of homicides in D.C. has steadily increased year-to-year since 2017.

Those figures come as District leaders deal with another violent weekend on local streets. MPD Chief Peter Newsham said at a Monday press conference three people died in homicides over the weekend. One of those victims was 11-year-old Davon McNeal.

McNeal, of Southeast D.C., was struck by a stray bullet Saturday as he was heading to a holiday cookout, according to one of his grandfathers.

"The other pandemic, epidemic, that we have to respond to is this sense of hopelessness of kids with guns that will kill other kids," Bowser said during her daily press conference.

For the last several years, Newsham has said the abundance of illegal firearms on District streets has helped fuel the community’s homicide problem. On Monday, MPD Spokesperson Dustin Sternbeck maintained that factor is still a major issue in 2020.

“There is a high prevalence of illegal firearms in the city along with violent offenders that are not held accountable for their actions,” he said.

Community leaders like Ward 8 ANC commissioner Darrell Gaston still have questions.

"If this pandemic was not an issue, where would we be as far as homicide numbers this year?" he said.

Gaston is also the director of The Gerald Project, a community group named after his 15-year-old godson Gerald Watson, who was shot and killed in D.C. two years ago.

Gaston said he was confused by D.C.’s crime statistics. Even though the number of homicides in D.C. is up, violent crime, overall, is down 10% in 2020.

“Those numbers, to me, don't make sense and it needs to be answered,” he said.

Gaston has been holding virtual town halls with experts and other community leaders to discuss crime in D.C. throughout the pandemic.

He said District leaders must add programs that address the underlying issues causing the violence in communities like the one he lives in.