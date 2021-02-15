Man dead after car plummets down 60-foot embankment, hits tree

U.S. Park Police are working to investigate what led up to the crash.

WASHINGTON — A man is dead after his car went off the road, down an embankment and struck a tree, trapping the driver inside, firefighters said. Firefighters were able to rescue the man and get him to an area hospital, but the man later died, U.S. Park Police said Monday

Police and firefighters were called to the scene around 12:06 a.m. near Canal Road NW in the vicinity of the Maryland state line. D.C. firefighters worked to rescue the trapped man, and were able to free him around 12:45 a.m. according to a tweet from firefighters.

Sergeant Roselyn Norment, Public Information Officer for U.S. Park Police, told WUSA9 that the man has died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Update crash with entrapment Canal Rd NW vicinity Md. line. Adult male patient extricated & brought up the embankment. #DCsBravest will transport to trauma facility with critical injuries. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 15, 2021

Norment said the driver was the only person in the car at the time of the crash.

Clara Barton Parkway was closed between the Chain Bridge and Glen Echo turnaround during the crash investigation, Norment said. The road reopened just before 5:30 a.m. Monday.

The United States Park Police Criminal Investigations, Traffic Safety Unit is in charge of the investigation and are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

The driver in the crash has not yet been identified.