Man arrested after Fauquier County 2-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash, police say

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. — A man is in jail after a 2-year-old was hit by a car Saturday in Fauquier County, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies have confirmed that the hit-and-run crash happened in the 9400 block of James Madison Highway. The 2-year-old reportedly died at Fauquier Hospital.

Jose Santiago Mendoza, of Bladensburg, Maryland, is the man that deputies have arrested. He is being held without bond. The 65-yeaer-old was arrested on Sunday and charged with hit and run resulting in death or injury, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.

"The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this incident with the assistance of The Department of Social Services. More information will be released when it becomes available," said the sheriff's department in its statement. "Office respectfully ask anyone who has taken pictures or video of this incident to not share or post them to social media platforms. If you feel that any pictures or video you obtain is valuable to the investigation please contact our non emergency number at 540-347-3300."

