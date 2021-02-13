$1,000 reward offered for information about driver in deadly hit-and-run crash

Investigators say 47-year-old Troy Mason died from his injuries a week after the crash in Southeast, Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON — A man struck by a car in D.C. last week has died from his injuries and now police are searching for the vehicle suspected in the hit-and-run.

Troy Mason, 47, of Southeast D.C. was pronounced dead on Friday by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Saturday.

D.C. police said Mason was hit Feb. 3 at the intersection of Malcolm X Avenue and Oakwood Street, Southeast. MPD said police and firefighters had gone out to the scene around 8 p.m. for a report about a pedestrian struck and took him to a hospital. The area where he was hit is just east of I-295 near Saint Elizabeths Hospital.