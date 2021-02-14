1,000 + SE DC residents left without power due to downed powerline on Wheeler Road

Pepco crews are at the scene working to fix the outage.

WASHINGTON — A downed utility pole in Southeast D.C. has left about 1,200 customers without power early Sunday morning, according to Pepco.

A car crashed into a utility pole around 3 a.m. in the area of Wheeler Road, officials said. The accident caused a power outage that impacted about 1,200 customers in the area.

As of 6 a.m., Pepco crews are at the scene and have started repairing the outage. They were able to restore power to over 600 customers. Crews hope to have power restored to the remaining 531 customers by 11 a.m.

D.C. Fire Department firefighters were called to the scene of the crash and said they did not transport anyone to the hospital.

WUSA9 Reporter Zach Merchant was at the scene and said it appears the airbag deployed in the crashed Jeep.

Power line down here on Wheeler Rd. SE



Pepco reports about 500 customers in the area are now without power@wusa9 pic.twitter.com/8fVpbDsUmt — Zach Merchant (@ZachMerchantTV) February 14, 2021

It is unknown if the cause of the car accident was weather-related.

Around the time of the crash, there was freezing rain, slick spots and icy roads in the D.C. region.