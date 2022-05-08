Body camera footage released following Northwest DC shooting involving police officer

Kevin Hartgraves-Shird, 31, was killed in the shooting.

WASHINGTON — After a DC Police officer shot and killed a man over the weekend, authorities have released the body-worn camera footage of the incident.

The shooting happened on Saturday afternoon. A preliminary investigation found that two vehicles were headed northbound on Georgia Avenue Northwest when they opened fire on a group of people who were walking on Longfellow Street Northwest. The individuals then returned fire, according to police.

Following up on a tip from people in the area, officers said they began following a white sedan to the 200 block of Madison Street Northwest and then the three men inside the car fled.

Police said an officer fired one shot after confronting the armed man as he exited the vehicle. The wounded man, later identified by his sister as 31-year-old Kevin Hartgraves-Shird, eventually died from his injuries. His sister Serena demanded transparency from the Metropolitan Police Department.

"I need to see what happened," she told WUSA9 on Saturday.

Nearly a week after the shooting, MPD has released the footage from cameras worn by officers during the incident.

The body camera video released Friday is less than two minutes long and picks up right after the white sedan crashed and suspects fled.

The officer is seen with his gun in his hand as he gets out of the car. He yells "Gun gun gun!" before firing. Behind the door, he shoots the man in his right ear. The video doesn’t show exactly where the man, who was 35 yards away, was positioned and if he was holding a gun.

A gun was recovered near his body on the ground. He was initially handcuffed until officers rendered CPR.

MPD has not identified the officer involved in the shooting, but said he is a 17-year veteran of the department.

Before a press conference with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to discuss the video, the victim's sister and other family members were in the room upset by what happened.