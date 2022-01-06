18, 19-year-old arrested, accused of being serial DC carjackers

The United States Capitol Police arrested the two men in a stolen car with a ghost gun after a pursuit, they confirmed.

WASHINGTON — Two men found in a stolen car with a ghost gun are now facing felony charges, along with accusations of being involved in a series of armed carjackings across D.C.

According to law enforcement officials, both men - identified as the 19-year-old driver Mekhi Staton of Maryland, and 18-year-old George Turrentine from D.C. were believed to be armed and dangerous and wanted for a number of open cases.

Police say that just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, a USCP patrol officer spotted a stolen Mercedes C Class driving eastbound near the U.S. Capitol on Independence Avenue, Southeast.

According to law enforcement reports, the driver and passenger were believed to be armed and dangerous and wanted for several open cases.

When officers attempted to stop the stolen Mercedes, the sedan sped away. Police say the car blew through stop signs and red lights, and even went the wrong way down a one-way street, clipping a car before it crashed into parked cars near 12th Street and Independence, Southeast. That's where the allegedly stolen car ultimately came to a stop.

Police say the officers then spotted a gun near the driver and stopped the driver from reaching for it; recovering a 9mm "ghost gun,” which had a high capacity feeding device, capable of holding 31 rounds.

Ghost guns are do-it-yourself, homemade guns that can be made using components that can be purchased without a background check. Often the pieces are bought online, come in kits, or can be made with 3D printers.

Staton, the driver, is facing the following charges, according to police:

Unauthorized use of a vehicle

Fleeing a law enforcement officer/reckless driving

Carrying a pistol without a license (outside home or business)

Possession of unregistered ammunition

Possession of unregistered firearm/unlawful possession of a firearm

Possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device

Receiving stolen property $1000 or more