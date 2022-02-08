Police: Suspect shot by officers during arrest in Fairfax County

Officials say the suspect was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man was shot by officers in Fairfax Co. after police attempted to arrest him from a car Tuesday night near Arlington Blvd. and Patrick Henry Dr.

Officials say the suspect was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers are conducting an investigation of the incident and say that no officers were injured.

Police have not provided any additional information about this incident.

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Lynn Marie Maher had three kids, one who is a Marine, and a stepson. Customers said the 49-year-old made the convenience store a community gathering place.