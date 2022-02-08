x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

Police: Suspect shot by officers during arrest in Fairfax County

Officials say the suspect was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

More Videos

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A  man was shot by officers in Fairfax Co. after police attempted to arrest him from a car Tuesday night near Arlington Blvd. and Patrick Henry Dr.

Officials say the suspect was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers are conducting an investigation of the incident and say that no officers were injured. 

Police have not provided any additional information about this incident. 

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates as they become available.

WATCH NEXT: 7-Eleven clerk killed in Charles County robbery was a mother, stepmother of 4

Lynn Marie Maher had three kids, one who is a Marine, and a stepson. Customers said the 49-year-old made the convenience store a community gathering place. 

Read more from WUSA9:

RELATED: Police: Maryland man in custody after allegedly shooting his roommate

RELATED: Toddler found dead in Virginia Beach Oceanfront hotel room, police say

RELATED: Virginia camp counselor charged with sexually assaulting 13-year-old

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement