Police-involved shooting reported in NW DC

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed that an officer-involved shooting happened in Northwest D.C. Saturday afternoon.
The police department tweeted about the incident around 4:50 p.m.
The shooting happened near 3rd and Longfellow streets NW.
No information has been released on what led up to the incident.
Around the same timeframe, another shooting happened just a block away at Georgia and Madison streets NW.
According to DC EMS, at least three people have been injured in total.
The condition of the victims involved have not been released. The identities of the victims and police officer involved are unknown.
An investigation is underway. This is a developing story.
On Friday, in the District, 11 people were shot in six separate shootings within a span of 12 hours.
Police are expected to provide an update on the crimes Saturday evening, specifically the officer-involved incident.
