Police-involved shooting reported in NW DC

Multiple people have been injured in two shootings within blocks of each other.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed that an officer-involved shooting happened in Northwest D.C. Saturday afternoon.

The police department tweeted about the incident around 4:50 p.m.

The shooting happened near 3rd and Longfellow streets NW.

No information has been released on what led up to the incident.

Around the same timeframe, another shooting happened just a block away at Georgia and Madison streets NW.

According to DC EMS, at least three people have been injured in total.

The condition of the victims involved have not been released. The identities of the victims and police officer involved are unknown.

An investigation is underway. This is a developing story.

We are on the scene of 3rd St. NW and Longfellow NW waiting for DC police to brief us on the situation.

We currently have 2 scenes:

- 3rd and Longfellow NW (officer involved shooting)

- Georgia and Madison NW

DC EMS telling us that at least 3 injured total. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/ngqjalDcno — Rafael Sánchez-Cruz (@rafasanchezcruz) July 30, 2022

On Friday, in the District, 11 people were shot in six separate shootings within a span of 12 hours.

Police are expected to provide an update on the crimes Saturday evening, specifically the officer-involved incident.