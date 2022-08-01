Police: Multiple people shot in Northeast DC

There is no word on how many people were shot but police report there are multiple victims.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after multiple people were shot in Northeast D.C. Monday night.

According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1500 block of F Street.

There is no word on how many people were shot but police report there are multiple victims. None of the victims have been identified and no suspect information has been released at this time.

The shooting is the latest incident of violent crime in the District. Police say 11 people were shot in D.C. in less than 12 hours in six different shootings over the weekend.

If you have any information, reach out to the police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

Critical Incident Alert: MPD has responded to the 1500 block of F Street NE for a shooting. Preliminary reports of multiple victims. Updates to be provided from the on-scene PIO. Media briefing area will be shared shortly. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 2, 2022

