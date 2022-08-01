x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

Police: Multiple people shot in Northeast DC

There is no word on how many people were shot but police report there are multiple victims.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after multiple people were shot in Northeast D.C. Monday night.

According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1500 block of F Street.

There is no word on how many people were shot but police report there are multiple victims. None of the victims have been identified and no suspect information has been released at this time.

The shooting is the latest incident of violent crime in the District. Police say 11 people were shot in D.C. in less than 12 hours in six different shootings over the weekend. 

If you have any information, reach out to the police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.  

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

READ NEXT: 

WATCH NEXT: Southeast residents say something more needs to be done after string of shootings

Police are investigating a triple shooting, a pregnant woman shot and two other shootings. All were shot within 24 hours.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement